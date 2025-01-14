Minor injuries reported in school bus accident in Lincoln County Tuesday

Two people, including a student, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a school bus crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 17 near County Highway G in Merrill.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says a school bus carrying children to school was headed north on 17 when the driver attempted to turn west on Highway G.

The driver of the bus stated he thought he had enough time to make the turn but was struck by a SUV that had been traveling south on 17.

One passenger from the SUV and one student from the bus was transported by Merrill Ambulance with what the sheriff’s offices says appeared to be minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

No citations have been issued as of this time.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.