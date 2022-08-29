Wausau School District’s new app, Ironwood Hospital renovations, and the trouble with fixing pets

The Wausau School District is getting ready for the first day of school with a new mobile app to improve communication between the district and parents. The Aspirus Ironwood Hospital kicked off a multi-phase renovation project to update technology and remodel patient rooms. And after a Northwoods vet clinic that spayed and neutered pets closed earlier this summer, humane societies are grappling with a problem that’s two-fold. They’re dealing with an overpopulation of pets, and they’re struggling to get those pets fixed before giving them up for adoption.