The Extra

Wausau School District’s new app, Ironwood Hospital renovations, and the trouble with fixing pets

Published August 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
The Wausau School District is getting ready for the first day of school with a new mobile app to improve communication between the district and parents. The Aspirus Ironwood Hospital kicked off a multi-phase renovation project to update technology and remodel patient rooms. And after a Northwoods vet clinic that spayed and neutered pets closed earlier this summer, humane societies are grappling with a problem that’s two-fold. They’re dealing with an overpopulation of pets, and they’re struggling to get those pets fixed before giving them up for adoption.

Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a morning edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
