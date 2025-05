Investigators says the leak of Wisconsin Supreme Court documents was likely deliberate, but they don't know who did it. The School District of Rhinelander gives an update on the Hodag Dome repairs. The Rhinelander Area Food Pantry is seeing record use, it comes as a USDA program the gave them fresh produce ends. The Grand Theater will be undergoing major renovations. And, the REAL ID deadline is coming up on May 7.