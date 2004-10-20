Sgt. Sentenced to Eight Years in Abu Ghraib Case

The highest-ranking soldier charged in the Abu Ghraib prison scandal is sentenced to eight years in prison for abusing inmates. Staff Sgt. Ivan "Chip" Frederick pleaded guilty Wednesday to eight counts of abusing and humiliating Iraqi detainees.

His penalty is the longest prison sentence yet in connection with the scandal that broke worldwide in April with the publication of photos and video that showed U.S. soldiers abusing naked detainees in the prison on the western outskirts of Baghdad. NPR's Jackie Northam reports.

