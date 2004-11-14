Colin Powell Resigns as Secretary of State

Secretary of State Colin Powell has resigned from President Bush's Cabinet, according to State Department officials.

In journalist Bob Woodward's book Plan of Attack, an inside look at the White House's preparations for the Iraq war, Powell was portrayed as the member of Bush's Cabinet most vocal in his misgivings about going to war in Iraq.

But in the lead-up to the U.S.-led invasion, Powell also made the United State's case for war before the United Nations, presenting evidence -- much of which has since been cast into doubt -- that Saddam Hussein's regime possessed banned weapons of mass destruction.

Powell handed President Bush his letter of resignation a few days ago and plans to stay until his successor has been confirmed. A senior administration official says that national security adviser Condoleezza Rice has been chosen to replace Powell.

Powell is the latest member of the Cabinet to resign. Last week, Attorney General John Ashcroft and Commerce Secretary Don Evans announced they would not stay on for Mr. Bush's second term.

