Your (last-minute) guide to a successful Mother's Day

Updated May 8, 2022 at 4:45 AM ET

Whether you remembered it or not, Mother's Day is here.

While not everyone's holiday will look the same, we've rounded up our best Mother's Day coverage to help everyone (and their mothers) have a successful day.

If you forgot to get something...

You don't need to break the bank to celebrate Mom with a meaningful gift.

Here's how to turn store-bought flowers into a florist-approved arrangement.

Thank your mother with a personal touch: Try writing a six-word "momoir."

Say "I love you" with a French-style omelet.

While she's enjoying her omelet, read a book aloud to your mother. These 10 books highlight the joys and heartaches of what it means to be a mom.

Let's face it: Moms know (what they want) best. If you're a mother, here's a sweet — and slightly subversive — way to make sure no one can spoil your day.

What to read today

A brief history of Mother's Day in the U.S. and when other countries celebrate the day.

The day can be a challenging time for many, for a number of reasons. These strategies can help.

Honor a feminist tradition by taking your mom to brunch.

Borrow inspiration from a Maya mom's approach to stress-free parenting.

What to listen to today

Leave the maternal wrath to opera singers for an easygoing Mother's Day.

Trevor Noah, Martin Scorsese and more share stories about moms.

A mini playlist that pays tribute to mothers, from Alt.Latino.

An oldie but a goodie: Match the mom to the NPR personality.

