Suspect arrested after fire at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence, police say

Updated April 13, 2025 at 20:14 PM ET

Pennsylvania State Police say Cody Balmer, 38, has been arrested in connection with an early morning fire at the home of Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Balmer, who has not been charged, allegedly jumped the fence outside the Governor's Residence in Harrisburg, "actively evaded troopers" who were searching for him and broke into the residence, where he set the fire before fleeing. Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens disclosed this information during a press conference Sunday afternoon.

"He clearly had a plan. He was very methodical in his approach and moved through it without a lot of hurry," Bivens said. "Again, in a very methodical planned manner and carried it out although in a very short period of time ... he was inside for less than a minute."

Bivens also said Balmer had a "homemade device."

The fire, which is being investigated as "an act of arson," took place around 2:00 a.m. ET at the the residence, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement Sunday morning.

"While the fire was successfully extinguished, it caused a significant amount of damage to a portion of the residence," state police also said in the statement. "The Governor and his family were present in a different part of the residence. They were evacuated safely and were not injured."

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said during the press conference that the office is preparing to charge Balmer with attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson and aggravated assault.

"We have the FBI involved," Chardo said. "It may be both [federal and state charges], but we always look to determine where we can get the best justice."

Matthew Hatcher / Getty Images / Getty Images Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a press conference outside of the Governor's Mansion after a portion of the property was damaged in an arson fire on April 13, 2025 in Harrisburg, Pa.

Photos taken by the Associated Press on Sunday show broken windows and a damaged door at the front of the residence.

On Saturday evening, Shapiro, who is Jewish, posted a photo of his family's Seder table on social media wishing his followers, "happy Passover and Chag Pesach Sameach!."

Shapiro said during the press conference that he and his family are "overwhelmed" by the prayers and support they have received. He also said the incident would not deter him from his job as governor or celebrating Passover.

Matthew Hatcher / Getty Images / Getty Images Extensive fire damage to the Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion and Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence is seen during a press conference on April 13, 2025 in Harrisburg, Pa.

"We celebrated our faith last night proudly. And in a few hours, we will celebrate our second Seder of Passover again, proudly," Shapiro said. "No one will deter me or my family or any Pennsylvanian from celebrating their faith openly and proudly."

He said he spoke with FBI Director Kash Patel, who "promised all of the resources of the federal government" and said he was "extremely kind and courteous and thoughtful in his conversation with me." Shapiro also thanked President Trump for his support.

Shapiro called for an end to acts of violence.

"This type of violence is not ok! This kind of violence is becoming far too common in our society," he said. "And I don't give a damn if it's coming from one particular side or the other, directed at one particular party or another or one particular person or another, it is not ok. And it has to stop. We have to be better than this."

Shapiro, 51, and his wife, Lori Shapiro, have four children: Sophia, Jonah, Max, and Reuben, who range in age from their teens to early 20s.

The governor's residence, located by the Susquehanna River and completed in 1968, is described as a 29,000 square foot Georgian-style home designed by architect George Ewing.



