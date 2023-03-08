© 2023 WXPR
Crime & Courts

Facebook post quickly leads to suspect in Langlade County burglary

WXPR | By John Burton
Published March 8, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST
A Facebook post quickly led to the identification of a burglary suspect in Langlade County.

Yesterday afternoon, the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office put up a picture of a person they wanted to identify in connection with a burglary investigation in eastern Langlade County.

Also included were photos of an SUV he was believed to be driving.

A follow up post said that thanks to shares and help from the public, the suspect was in handcuffs within 20 minutes of the original post going up.

The burglary occurred on February 12th.

