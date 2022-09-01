© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local COVID-19

Wisconsin DHS offers free at-home covid tests to residents

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published September 1, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT
antigen-gd388b3ed7_1920.jpg
pixabay.com

While the federal government stops distributing free at-home COVID-19 tests, Wisconsin’s government is starting its own distribution system.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the online program Thursday.

Wisconsin residents can go to the “Say Yes! COVID Test” website to place an order for a package of five rapid tests.

The tests are free.

Each household will initially be able to order one package.

The Say Yes! COVID Test program is funded in part through the American Rescue Plan and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funds.

We have a link at wxpr.org.

Tags

Local COVID-19 WXPR NewsLocal Covid-19
Katie Thoresen
Email Katie
See stories by Katie Thoresen
Related Content