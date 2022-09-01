Wisconsin DHS offers free at-home covid tests to residents

While the federal government stops distributing free at-home COVID-19 tests, Wisconsin’s government is starting its own distribution system.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the online program Thursday.

Wisconsin residents can go to the “Say Yes! COVID Test” website to place an order for a package of five rapid tests.

The tests are free.

Each household will initially be able to order one package.

The Say Yes! COVID Test program is funded in part through the American Rescue Plan and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funds.

