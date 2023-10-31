© 2023 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Three people hurt in Merrill house fire

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published October 31, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT
Bryson Cruise
/
Merrill Fire Department Facebook

A Merrill house was destroyed in a fire Monday night.

The Merrill Fire Department said the fire had already spread to a significant portion of the home on Jefferson Street by the time fire crews arrived.

Three people were home at the time.

They had minor injuries.

Multiple Fire Departments were called in to help including Wausau, Pine River, Russell, and Corning.

Tomahawk EMS, Merrill Police, and Wisconsin Public Service also responded.

The Merrill Fire Department says the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Tags
Local News WXPR NewsMerrillmerrill fireFire
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
See stories by Katie Thoresen