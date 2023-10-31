Three people hurt in Merrill house fire

A Merrill house was destroyed in a fire Monday night.

The Merrill Fire Department said the fire had already spread to a significant portion of the home on Jefferson Street by the time fire crews arrived.

Three people were home at the time.

They had minor injuries.

Multiple Fire Departments were called in to help including Wausau, Pine River, Russell, and Corning.

Tomahawk EMS, Merrill Police, and Wisconsin Public Service also responded.

The Merrill Fire Department says the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.