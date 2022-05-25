© 2022 WXPR
A paddling record, school gender policy, and farmer mental health

Published May 25, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT
A Wisconsin man is attempting to break the record for the fastest paddle down the Wisconsin River. The current record is 151 hours. Joseph Spenetta, from Middleton, is aiming to do it in 144 hours. Then, the Wisconsin Supreme Court is hearing arguments about a Madison school district policy that prohibits staff from informing parents if their children have changed genders. And a program is offering mental and emotional support to farmers – a group reporting increasing levels of stress.

Erin Gottsacker
