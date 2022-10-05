Tiffany and Ausman debate, a lawsuit to stop student loan forgiveness, and a program to fill health care positions

U.S. Representative Tom Tiffany and challenger Dick Ausman debated for nearly 90 minutes last night at a debate conducted by students at Lakeland Union High School. Then, a conservative law firm is suing to stop federal student loan forgiveness. UW Health is hoping to fill entry-level health care positions by providing financial help to interested students. And Farmers for Sustainable Food is out with its first progress report, which found that Wisconsin farmers reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 50 thousand tons.