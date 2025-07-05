Photos: Texas grapples with devastation from deadly flooding

Updated July 6, 2025 at 4:38 PM CDT

Search and rescue efforts continue in Central Texas where, since Friday, flash flooding has left at least 78 people dead. Survivors of the disaster say the dramatic rise of the Guadalupe River came as a surprise.

Most of the victims are from Kerr County, where children's summer camps are popular. Eleven children attending a girls' summer camp are missing.

President Trump said on Truth Social he has signed a disaster declaration to give more resources to Kerr County, Texas, in the wake of the flooding.

"These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy, with many lives lost, and many still missing," he wrote.

July 6

Jim Vondruska / Getty Images / Getty Images Search and rescue workers dig through debris looking for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding in Hunt, Texas.

Julio Cortez / AP / AP Officials search on the grounds of Camp Mystic along the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Hunt, Texas.

Eric Vryn / Getty Images / Getty Images U.S. Border Patrol officers search through debris after massive flooding along the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas.

Jim Vondruska / Getty Images / Getty Images A large truck is impaled onto a tree after flash flooding on the bank Guadalupe River in Center Point, Texas.

Jason Fochtman / Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers Campers embrace after arriving to a reunification area as girls from Camp Waldemar, near the North fork of the Guadalupe River, are reconnected with their families after heavy rainfall in Central Texas

Rodolfo Gonzalez / FR171494 AP / FR171494 AP Volunteers search for missing people along the banks of the Guadalupe River after recent flooding in Hunt, Texas.

July 5

Marco Bello / Reuters / Reuters A drone view shows fallen trees, as a result of flash flooding, in Comfort, Texas, July 5, 2025.

Julio Cortez / AP / AP People climb over debris on a bridge atop the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Ingram, Texas.

Julio Cortez / AP / AP Officials inspect an area at Camp Mystic along the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Hunt, Texas.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A view inside of a cabin at Camp Mystic, where 11 girls remain missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas, on July 5, 2025.

Julio Cortez / AP / AP A Sheriff's deputy pauses while combing through the banks of the Guadalupe River near Camp Mystic after a flash flood swept through the area Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Hunt, Texas.

Julio Cortez / AP / AP A Camp Mystic mailbox is seen near the entrance to the establishment along the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area .

Julio Cortez / AP / AP Officials comb through the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Hunt, Texas.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People look on as law enforcement and volunteers continue to search for missing people near Camp Mystic.

Julio Cortez / AP / AP Officials comb through the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Hunt, Texas.

Julio Cortez / AP / AP People look at debris on the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the areain Hunt, Texas.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A view inside of a cabin at Camp Mystic, where 11 girls remain missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas, on July 5, 2025.

Eric Vryn / Getty Images / Getty Images Flood waters left debris including vehicles and equipment scattered in Louise Hays Park in Kerrville, Texas.

July 4

U.S. Coast Guard handout / Reuters / Reuters Houses and cars are partially submerged in flood waters in an aerial view near Kerrville, Texas. July 4, 2025.

Eric Gay / AP / AP A raging Guadalupe River leaves fallen trees and debris in its wake in Kerrville, Texas.

Eric Gay / AP / AP Families are reunited at a reunification center after flash flooding hit the area in Ingram, Texas

Eric Vryn / Getty Images / Getty Images Boerne search and rescue team members prepare their Zodiac boat for operations on the flooded Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Comfort, Texas.

Eric Gay / AP / AP Onlookers survey damage caused along the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Kerrville, Texas.

Eric Gay / AP / AP Debris is left behind by a raging Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas.

Eric Gay / AP / AP First responders deliver people to a reunification center after flash flooding in the area in Ingram, Texas.

Eric Gay / AP / AP A man surveys damage left by a raging Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas.

Eric Vryn / Getty Images / Getty Images Trees emerge from flood waters along the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas.

Eric Vryn / Getty Images / Getty Images Kerrville resident Leighton Sterling watches flood waters along the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas.

Eric Gay / AP / AP A helicopter flies over the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Kerrville, Texas.