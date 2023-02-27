Local auto shops offer advice on prepping your car for an ice storm

With icy conditions hitting the area, drivers will want to start taking precautions with their cars.

Icy weather usually brings frozen doors, and ice-coated windshields for drivers, so you'll want to make sure you have tools to get rid of that ice. But experts say it's important to make sure you're using those tools properly.

Aaron Olson, a spokesman for Olson Tire and Auto, said, "It's obviously good to have a snow scraper in your vehicle at all times in the winter in Wisconsin. I wouldn't recommend using that ice scraper on your body because it can scratch the paint."

He also advised against using hot water to melt the ice off of your windshield, saying that a quick change in temperature can cause the windshield to crack.

