Memorial Day weekend travel still rebounding from pandemic

This Memorial Day weekend is expected to be another busy one for traveling.

According to AAA’s 2023 Memorial Day Travel Forecast, just over 800,000 Wisconsinites will travel 50 miles or more.

That’s 6.7% more than last year and only 3% short of the all-time high in 2019.

About 42-thousand Wisconsinites will be flying this weekend.

And they’ll be paying more than in recent years to do so.

AAA booking data shows a 40% increase in airfares.

Most people will be traveling by car.

Gas prices are likely a factor in that.

In Wisconsin, the average price for a gallon of gas is up 11.5 cents in the last week.

But it’s down about 84 cents per gallon from the same time last year.

Friday, May 26 will be the busiest day on the roads, according to INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights.

AAA says the best times to travel by car, during the holiday weekend, will be in the morning or evening after 6 p.m.

The lightest traffic days will be Saturday and Sunday.