Service agencies combine efforts at new Community Partners Campus in Wausau

The brand-new Community Partners Campus opened Wednesday in Wausau with a ribbon cutting and open house.

Among those in attendance, Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez who says the state's $1.5 million investment in the campus is money well spent.

“This is one stop shopping for folks who are in need within Wausau, and it’s such a fantastic way to bring people together, to share resources, and really show that we care about the people in Wausau”, said Rodriguez.

She says facilities like this allow those in need to get what they need without making multiple trips around town.

“If we can people the services they need, if we can get them the food that they need, if we can get them the medical care that they need guess what? They might be able to work more hours at their job. They might be able to put better food on the table for their family”

Rodriguez says the Governor is always willing to invest in ideas that come from the local level

“Coming from the cities, coming from the communities themselves, they know best how to serve the folks within their community. This is a way to do that”

The building on Grand Avenue brings together nine different entities including The Neighbors Place, Blessings in a Backpack, a free health clinic, and mental health services from the county under one roof.

The facility has been in the works for about four years, but talk about a shared community services outlet dates back to the 1980s.