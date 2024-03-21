Wausau firefighter hospitalized after being injured on the job

A Wausau firefighter went to the hospital in an ambulance after being injured during a fire call.

The firefighter was reported to be in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.

Being a firefighter is a dangerous job, but one that those in the department know the risk that they are taking for their community.

While the vast majority of the time everyone gets to go home safe and sound, there's a few times that doesn't happen.

While responding to a fire Tuesday at Wesley United Methodist Church in Wausau a firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Wausau Fire Chief Jeremy Kopp said, “None of us want to see anything bad happen to any of our own, but when something like this happens it's shown time and time again in the city of Wausau and the Wausau Fire Department we're going to rally around anyone..."

Fire Chief Kopp continued, "...We signed up to do one of the most dangerous jobs out there and when something happens to anyone in our community we're there for them.”

Kopp also mentioned that whether it's physical, mental, or a personal issue the crew is always there for each other.