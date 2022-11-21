Tomahawk welcomes hunters to the Northwoods with annual venison feed ahead of the 9-day gun deer season

A sea of flannel, cameo, and blaze orange took over the corner of Wisconsin and Tomahawk Avenues in the City of Tomahawk Friday.

For more than 55 years, the city has hosted hunters the day before the 9-day gun deer season starts.

Sherry Hulett is the executive director of the Tomahawk Regional Chamber of Commerce who puts on the annual event.

“This is a feel-good event. This is a fun Tomahawk Chamber event where it’s just a lot of camaraderie. The hunters may not see each other but a couple times a year. We heard a group from Wausau was coming up just for the burgers today just to get together ahead of the weekend,” she said.

Local businesses spent the afternoon grilling and serving more than 1,600 venison burgers to hand out hunters.

The businesses and organizations pay for the food so it’s free to everyone who comes out.

But they know that money is coming right back.

Hunters spend $2.5 billion each year in Wisconsin and deer hunters make up about 88% of that, according to the Wisconsin DNR.

“Our sporting goods people will love it. The retail will love it along with the craft fair because the widows weekenders will be coming up too so that will help the economy in the area,” said Hulett.

The gun deer season wraps up on Sunday.

DNR officials say that they expect to sell about 550,000 licenses this year.