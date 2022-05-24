© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Extra for iTunes
The Extra

A bear attack, bike trails, and Wisconsin’s elections commission

Published May 24, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Residents and authorities of Taylor County were baffled Monday after learning an unusually aggressive bear attacked a couple in their home over the weekend. Then, Great Headwaters Trails is preparing to hold an official ribbon cutting ceremony for the recently completed Conover-Phelps Trail. Finally, one of the 10 Republicans who attempted to cast Electoral College ballots for Donald Trump even though he lost Wisconsin is running to become chairman of the state elections commission.

Tags

The Extra WXPR NewsThe Extra
Stay Connected
Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a morning edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
See stories by Erin Gottsacker
Latest Episodes