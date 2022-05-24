A bear attack, bike trails, and Wisconsin’s elections commission
Residents and authorities of Taylor County were baffled Monday after learning an unusually aggressive bear attacked a couple in their home over the weekend. Then, Great Headwaters Trails is preparing to hold an official ribbon cutting ceremony for the recently completed Conover-Phelps Trail. Finally, one of the 10 Republicans who attempted to cast Electoral College ballots for Donald Trump even though he lost Wisconsin is running to become chairman of the state elections commission.