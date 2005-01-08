Aid Efforts Go On as Indonesia Copes with Tsunami

Aid workers struggle to help millions of survivors of the tsunami that swept across South Asia two weeks ago. Pneumonia has emerged as a major threat in the aftermath of massive flooding that made drinking water scarce.

In Banda Aceh, many schools will reopen Monday, and supply lines have been established. Hear NPR's Liane Hansen and NPR's Adam Davidson in Banda Aceh, on the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

