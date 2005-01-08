Sudan Signs Peace Deal Ending North-South Conflict

Sudanese leaders sign an historic power-sharing agreement that is expected to end decades of civil war between the northern government and southern rebels.

The deal ratified by Sudan's vice president and a rebel leader comes after more than eight years of negotiations. Some 2 million people are estimated to have died in the struggle. The continuing conflict in and around Darfur, where tens of thousands have died in the country's west, is not affected by the accord.

Hear NPR's Jacki Lyden and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Danforth, who attended the signing ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya.

