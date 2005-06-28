Senate Energy Bill Headed for Face-Off with House

The U.S. Senate voted 85-12 to pass comprehensive energy legislation on Tuesday. But tough negotiations now loom, as the bill moves to the House-Senate conference committee. There, the two chambers will need to work out their differences on what should be in the bill sent to the White House.

President Bush has said that he would like to see a bill passed by the Congress and delivered to his desk by August. The differences between the House and Senate are so great, however, that most senators believe Bush's target won't be met.

Congress has gotten this far with an energy bill twice before in recent years, only to see the bills die in conference.

Key differences between the House and Senate bills include:

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.