More Troops Headed to Help Katrina Effort

By Neal Conan,
Don Gonyea
Published September 2, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

President Bush sends 7,000 active duty troops to the Gulf Coast region, and the Pentagon will deploy another 10,000 National Guard members in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. The president will return to the region on Monday.

