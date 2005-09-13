Nursing Home Owners Charged in 34 Deaths

The owners of a nursing home in which several patients died after they were not evacuated during Hurricane Katrina are facing negligent-homicide charges. Aid workers found 34 bodies in St. Rita's, the St. Bernard Parish facility. Robert Siegel talks with Louisiana Attorney General Charles Foti.

Lawyers for Mable and Salvador Mangano, Sr., the owners of the Saint Rita's Nursing Home, say that a few of their patients had special needs -- feeder tubes, oxygen -- and would not have survived an evacuation.

Attorney General Foti says the nursing home had a contract with an ambulance service that could have seen to those patients. And that it had ample warning of what was to come.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.