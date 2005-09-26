Bush Calls on Consumers to Conserve Energy

President Bush has asked Americans to cut back on fuel usage as oil companies and refineries in the hurricane-affected Gulf Coast region work to resume production at facilities.

Although damage from Hurricane Rita was lighter than feared, more than 25 percent of the nation's refining capacity was shut down in anticipation of the storm. Some oil refineries could remain closed for up to one month.

