Dubai Company Gives Up on Ports Deal

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Bowing to ferocious opposition in Congress, a Dubai-owned company signaled surrender Thursday in its quest to take over operations at several U.S. ports.

DP World, the firm involved, issued a statement saying it would "transfer fully" the planned operations to a "United States entity," according to Sen. John Warner, who read the announcement aloud on the Senate floor.

Other Republicans said the firm had privately pledged full divestiture.

The announcement appeared to signal an end to a politically-tinged controversy that brought President Bush and Republicans in Congress to the brink of an election-year intraparty veto battle on a terrorism-related issue.

