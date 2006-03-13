Miles, Beyond Jazz: Rock Hall Honors Davis

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame welcomes its new members Monday night -- and that list will include Miles Davis. For most of his career, the great jazz trumpeter played music that had very little to do with rock 'n' roll.

When we hear the story of how Davis earned a place in the rock Hall of Fame, we learn something about the way popular music evolved into the songs we hear today. Steve Inskeep talks with music journalist Ashley Kahn, a regular contributor to Morning Edition and one of those who votes on Hall of Fame inductees, about how Davis spanned musical genres.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.