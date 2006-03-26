Immigration Bill Sparks Huge L.A. Protest

Angry over pending legislation on Capitol Hill that would, among other things, make it a felony to be an illegal immigrant in the United States, a crowd of marchers estimated to be at least 500,000 strong marched in downtown Los Angeles.

Many of the marchers support a rival measure that would give legal status to most undocumented immigrants, a proposition getting a big push from Spanish-language media.

