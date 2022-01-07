What Jeff Eaton is listening to

Hi, I'm Jeff Eaton (the Rev.). For a self-professed music junky and semi-retired entertainment journalist, the role of WXPR music host is a dream avocation. If you listen to my Crossroads Cafe shows, you’ll quickly learn I have very broad tastes — from folk, country and blues to soul, funk and jazz to alt. rock, electronica, and dream pop, and always leavened by doses of world music from Scandinavia, Latin America, Africa and Asia. If you listen to my Blues Friday shows, you’ll find I’m equally broad in my tastes in that particular genre.

So if you want to find out what Low, Khruangbin, the Besnard Lakes, Wand, Cimafunk, the Scaramanga Six, or the Necks sound like in the company of Alison Krauss, Wilson Pickett, Diane Jarvi, Joe Ely, Tori Amos, James McMurtry or Billie Eilish, I’m here to help.