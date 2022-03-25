Learn more about WXPR hosts and the music they've been listening to recently.
What Jeff Pennuci is listening to
Hi, I’m Jeff Pennucci. I am one of the hosts for The Edge on WXPR, which airs late on Saturday nights. This show plays heavy metal and hard rock music. I love that WXPR has something to offer for everyone and I love that I help to make that happen! I also love how much WXPR is a part of this community.
There are so many great bands that are releasing albums this year. Here’s what I’m listening to right now:
- Zeal and Ardor - This Swiss avant-gard metal band mixes music from African-American spirituals with black metal. This self-titled album is their sixth release.
- Worm Shepherd, Ritual Hymns - this is the second album from an up-and-coming band. Their music style is categorized as symphonic deathcore metal.
- The Feral Young, Chaos Comforts - this band consists of three alt punk indie rockers from Finland. The music is a bit chaotic, but in a good way!
- Hath, All That Was Promised - If you are looking for heavy, then look no further than this New Jersey band. Their style is described as Progressive blackened metal. The effect is phenomenal!