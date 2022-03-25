What Jeff Pennuci is listening to

Hi, I’m Jeff Pennucci. I am one of the hosts for The Edge on WXPR, which airs late on Saturday nights. This show plays heavy metal and hard rock music. I love that WXPR has something to offer for everyone and I love that I help to make that happen! I also love how much WXPR is a part of this community.

There are so many great bands that are releasing albums this year. Here’s what I’m listening to right now:

