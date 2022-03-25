What Jeff Pennuci is listening to

© 2022 WXPR
What I'm Listening To...
By Jeff Pennucci
Published March 25, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT
Hi, I’m Jeff Pennucci. I am one of the hosts for The Edge on WXPR, which airs late on Saturday nights. This show plays heavy metal and hard rock music. I love that WXPR has something to offer for everyone and I love that I help to make that happen! I also love how much WXPR is a part of this community.

There are so many great bands that are releasing albums this year. Here’s what I’m listening to right now:

  • Zeal and Ardor - This Swiss avant-gard metal band mixes music from African-American spirituals with black metal. This self-titled album is their sixth release.
  • Worm Shepherd, Ritual Hymns - this is the second album from an up-and-coming band. Their music style is categorized as symphonic deathcore metal.
  • The Feral Young, Chaos Comforts - this band consists of three alt punk indie rockers from Finland. The music is a bit chaotic, but in a good way!
  • Hath, All That Was Promised - If you are looking for heavy, then look no further than this New Jersey band. Their style is described as Progressive blackened metal. The effect is phenomenal!
