What Renée Wink is listening to

I'm Renée Wink, a WXPR Northwoods Cafe host. Music has been a passion for me, from acting in musicals, to learning to sight read music for The Messiah in HS, to singing karaoke, to sharing artists & music with friends.

Music has empowered, healed, soothed & energized me. I want to share those feelings with others. I'm so very fortunate to be part of a great musical family here at WXPR.

My 25+ years here have flown by. I enjoy the ever changing dynamic with the best of the best hosts. I learn so much about other genres of music. I'm honored to be able to listen to new music sent to us to determine their fit for our WXPR music library. I grew up on WZMF Milwaukee and continue to grow here at this incredible station.

I love listening to Motown, SRV, Mindi Abair, The Lumineers, Eddie Vedder, Ben Harper, Amy Winehouse, George Harrison, Patti Smith, ELO, Tom Petty, Rita Coolidge, Lucinda Williams, Nathaniel Ratelieff, St. Paul, Badfinger.....

Thanks for listening!

Renée