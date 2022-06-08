BBC World Service Witness History: Pride Month

Sunday, June 12 at 12pm

A special hour-long edition of Witness History from the BBC World Service. Remarkable stories of LGBT+ rights, told by the people who were there.

We hear stories of fighting homophobia in Uganda; how LGBT people in China sometimes arrange fake marriages to hide their sexuality; and meet the transgender American tennis player who fought for the right to compete in tournaments as a woman in the 1970s.