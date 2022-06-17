© 2022 WXPR
What I'm Listening To...
What I'm Listening To...
Learn more about WXPR hosts and the music they've been listening to recently.

What Brooke Behrle is listening to

By Brooke Behrle
Published June 17, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT
Brooke

Hi, I'm Brooke Behrle. I've been hosting Blues Friday here for three years now.

Music, especially the Blues, has been a constant friend, from my many years of attending and working at live performance events to being a DJ at numerous radio stations in Washington state.

Blues music is a passion of mine. I can't seem to hear too much of it, even if it does stretch the edges of the envelope. I should have a bumper sticker that reads: "I will brake for the Blues."

I have grown to appreciate the elation, amusement and wonder that all genres of music bring to my life. My radio is always tuned to WXPR. My pet birds, my dog and myself enjoy listening to the various music shows that WXPR airs. Thanks for listening.

