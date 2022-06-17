What Brooke Behrle is listening to

Hi, I'm Brooke Behrle. I've been hosting Blues Friday here for three years now.

Music, especially the Blues, has been a constant friend, from my many years of attending and working at live performance events to being a DJ at numerous radio stations in Washington state.

Blues music is a passion of mine. I can't seem to hear too much of it, even if it does stretch the edges of the envelope. I should have a bumper sticker that reads: "I will brake for the Blues."

I have grown to appreciate the elation, amusement and wonder that all genres of music bring to my life. My radio is always tuned to WXPR. My pet birds, my dog and myself enjoy listening to the various music shows that WXPR airs. Thanks for listening.