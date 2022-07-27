What Patty Fitzpatrick is listening to

Hi, I'm Patty Fitzpatrick. Being a music host on WXPR is one of the surprise joys of my life. When I volunteered to host a program, I wasn't sure I could do it but I wanted to try. Surprise--I can do it and enjoy it so much.

There is a sound track that accompanies many moments of my life--probably true for most of us. A particular melody will suggest a song and transport me to a memory. What a gift we get from music!

I enjoy a broad range of musical genres, and try to share that appreciation when programming Crossroads Cafe. I try to incorporate all voices, singing both old standards and new. Some favorites are new artists covering familiar songs from the past. And the new music that's available--so much to choose from!

Thank you WXPR for providing the opportunity to share the love of music.