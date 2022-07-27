© 2022 WXPR
What I'm Listening To...
What I'm Listening To...
Learn more about WXPR hosts and the music they've been listening to recently.

What Patty Fitzpatrick is listening to

By Patty Fitzpatrick
Published July 27, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT
Patty Fitzpatrick

Hi, I'm Patty Fitzpatrick. Being a music host on WXPR is one of the surprise joys of my life. When I volunteered to host a program, I wasn't sure I could do it but I wanted to try. Surprise--I can do it and enjoy it so much.

There is a sound track that accompanies many moments of my life--probably true for most of us. A particular melody will suggest a song and transport me to a memory. What a gift we get from music!

I enjoy a broad range of musical genres, and try to share that appreciation when programming Crossroads Cafe. I try to incorporate all voices, singing both old standards and new. Some favorites are new artists covering familiar songs from the past. And the new music that's available--so much to choose from!

Thank you WXPR for providing the opportunity to share the love of music.

Patty Fitzpatrick
I’ve been a fan of WXPR since I moved to the area in 1995. My affection for the station has grown over the years—I’ve moved from listener, to donor, to casual volunteer to board member and music host. Since my retirement in 2013 I’ve been able to give more time to the station. I moved to the Northwoods to be nearer my family and now it’s definitely home. I don’t want to live anywhere else and am grateful to have such a great radio station available in this beautiful, rural part of the country. I feel like I have the best of both worlds—access to all the information and music I want without the awful traffic jams and bustle of metropolitan life. A listener from Merrill said it best, “If there were only one radio station in the world, I’d pick WXPR.”
