© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
What I'm Listening To...
What I'm Listening To...
Learn more about WXPR hosts and the music they've been listening to recently.

What Polka John is listening to

By John Hein
Published August 17, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT
Polka John

I've been a volunteer on air host for "Polka" beginning with my first show at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month 2017. The call had been put out for volunteers for "Polka" and I had thought about the possibility for a few years. As I am out of the work force I now have the time to do so and for me it is like having a free juke box to play the music for the enjoyment of the listeners. WXPR is a great station dependent on volunteer participation. I am honored to do my part. Thank you everyone.

-Polka John aka John Hein

John Hein
See stories by John Hein