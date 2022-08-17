What Polka John is listening to

I've been a volunteer on air host for "Polka" beginning with my first show at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month 2017. The call had been put out for volunteers for "Polka" and I had thought about the possibility for a few years. As I am out of the work force I now have the time to do so and for me it is like having a free juke box to play the music for the enjoyment of the listeners. WXPR is a great station dependent on volunteer participation. I am honored to do my part. Thank you everyone.

-Polka John aka John Hein