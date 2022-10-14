What James Cape is listening to

I'm Crossroads Café host James Cape, and for me, retirement in the Northwoods has been a joyous roller coaster of interesting activities and challenges. After six community theater performances (the first time on the stage for this lifelong athlete), I needed a new creative outlet and hosting a Crossroads Café show on WXPR was my salvation! My shows reflect my musical sensitivities as a Cheesehead baby boomer. From Ricky Nelson and Dion to The Beatles and the Stones, the old ‘45s bring me comfort. I also listen to and spin on Crossroads café an eclectic mix of new rock, folk, blues, jazz and R&B. My life is further enriched as a volunteer at Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua during the summer months. Happy Trails everyone!