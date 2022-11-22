© 2022 WXPR
What I'm Listening To...

Learn more about WXPR hosts and the music they've been listening to recently.

What Chris Houlette is listening to

By Chris Houlette
Published November 22, 2022
Chris Houlette

I have been volunteering with WXPR for about four years now. I expressed my interest almost immediately after moving to town and learning about the station. I pestered folks (politely) until I was offered an opportunity to step in and train. Thankfully it seemed a good fit almost immediately. I first started hosting public radio music shows on a small village station in Alaska, way back in the winter of 1995/96. Those of you that have listened to my shows may have heard me mention it a time or two. The station manager there had a saying that I have held to ever since, “Every once in a while, play something that makes your listeners stop and look at their radios.”

I like to think I have an eclectic taste in music, but when asked what I am listening to now, I have had a difficult time pinning that down. I have a suite of old favorites that include names like Peter Gabriel, Fred Eaglesmith, Tom Waits, Gillian Welch, and Wilco. There are also some newer favorites, that I have only somewhat recently discovered such as Billie Eilish, Alt J, and Sylvan Esso. For some time now though I have been wanting something different… I am just not quite sure what. Recently I have been spending some time with early Talking Heads. Also, I have been honing in on some music that I have learned about through the station and Project North, like Humbird and Brothers Burn Mountain.

I am not a musician, although I have dabbled in it a few times. Music is an anchor in my life. I often use it to measure benchmarks in my life, like a soundtrack for memories. I would be lost without it and one of my favorite things is having the opportunity to share that experience with others. I am continually thankful that WXPR allows me to continue doing just that.

