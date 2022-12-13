What Nicole Filizetti is listening to

Hi, I’m Nicole Filizetti, and I’ve had the pleasure of being an occasional guest host on WXPR’s Northwoods Café for the past year. Music has been a really important part of my life since I was very young, and I have fond memories of discovering new-to-me music by borrowing records, and later CDs, from the public library. Listening to WXPR programs like Northwoods Café and Crossroads Café kind of make me feel like that—I never know when something unexpected and amazing is going to jump out and take over my life for a little while. Maybe my show has provided that opportunity for a listener or two!

I recently discovered the music of Chris Pureka, and quickly became obsessed. I love their really rich songwriting style and the way they make a guitar sound. Adam Faucett is another recent discovery that I’ve really been into. He has such a great voice. Winter weather tends to push my music choices toward the sadder, darker categories; Chelsea Wolfe, Greg Brown, and Orville Peck have been satisfying to me lately. When I want to shake off the gray instead of reveling in it, I listen to Joni Mitchell’s Hejira. Two recent new releases that have found me are Feel Like Going Home by Miko Marks and the Resurrectors, and Nightroamer by Sarah Shook & the Disarmers. I highly recommend them if you haven’t heard them yet.

Thanks for listening!