Schools closed, power impacted by winter storm

A massive winter storm may be winding down, but the effects are still being felt.

A winter storm warning ends as of 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning

Wisconsin Public Service reported 10,000 customers without power as of 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

School districts across northern Wisconsin and the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan shut down.

Here is our list of school closings for Wednesday, December 15th.

Rhinelander Schools - closed

Nicolet College will have a remote learning & work day. No on campus classes, events, & services.

Northland Pines School District-Elementary Schools Closed, virtual learning grades 7-12

Crandon - Closed

Goodman Armstrong Creek -closed

Laona School District - Closed

Wabeno School District - Closed

Gogebic Community College - closed

Ironwood, MI Schools - closed

Antigo-Inclement Weather Day

Elcho Schools & Early Learning Center Closed

Merrill Schools & After School Activities - Closed

Tomahawk - Closed Thursday

Lakeland Union High School Closed December 15

AVW School Closed

MHLT Closed Thursday December 15

Three Lakes Schools Closed 12/15/22

Amherst Tomorrow River - Closed

Chequamegon - closed

Phillips Schools - closed

Christ Lutheran School Eagle River - Closed

Lac du Flambeau School Closed December 15

North Lakeland School Closed December 15

Phelps School and Daycare Closed 12/15/22

Zion Lutheran School- Rhinelander closed