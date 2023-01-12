© 2023 WXPR
Learn more about WXPR hosts and the music they've been listening to recently.

What Molly Rose Teuke is listening to

By Molly Rose Teuke
Published January 12, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST
Molly Rose Teuke with Canadian Brass

Hi, it’s Molly Rose Teuke, Thursday host of Morning Classics.

When I did my first gig on WXPR, back on March 13, 2014 (but who’s counting), I didn’t know hosting would become a highlight of my life, more fun and more rewarding than I ever imagined.

I don’t make music, but I sure enjoy playing the music others have made. My heart is in classical — it’s what I grew up with — and yet I like classic music of many genres. I’ve subbed on Jazz, Country Legends, and Crossroads Café (back when it was Your Favorites), and have even co-hosted on Blues during membership drives.

Whatever I’m listening to, it’s better when it’s live. My favorite live music in 2022 was a performance by Canadian Brass at the Door Community Auditorium. They have a blast on-stage and make sure everyone in the audience does, too. For me, they’re the rock stars of classical.

Their founder is a native of Rhinelander, a fact I’ve often pointed out on my show. What a kick to actually meet and visit with him, and be able to tell him how often I play their music. I also got an answer, straight from the horse’s mouth, so to speak, to the $64,000 question: Is it “the Canadian Brass,” or simply “Canadian Brass?” It’s the latter — but I still slip up once in a while.

Thanks for listening and thanks for supporting community radio.

Molly Rose Teuke
You can hear Molly Rose as a host on Thursday's Midday Classics.
