What's next for Erin Gottsacker?

It’s a bittersweet moment for WXPR as we say goodbye to Morning Edition host and reporter Erin Gottsacker.

Before she leaves the Northwoods and WXPR, Erin wanted to take a moment to say thank you and share what’s next:

Friday is my last day with WXPR, and I wanted to take a minute to say thank you.

I have so enjoyed bringing you the news of the day, and writing stories about everything from public art in Antigo to the Forest County Potawatomi Community growing its bison herd.

The Northwoods has been such a fun place to live and to work and to learn.

While I’m leaving Rhinelander, I am not leaving public radio.

In the next couple weeks, I will move back to my hometown of Cincinnati Ohio, and I will start working with the Ohio Newsroom.

I’ll be covering news deserts for public radio stations across Ohio.

I am so excited for this next step, but also deeply grateful for the support I’ve received here.

So, thank you for tuning into WXPR and for making this such a beautiful community to call home.

All of us at WXPR want to thank Erin for her commitment to sharing stories that matter in the Northwoods. During her time at WXPR, Erin shed light on the housing crisis in the region, shared stories of cultural significance in local indigenous communities, and introduced us to many of the unique people that call the Northwoods home through WXPR’s We Live Up Here series.

Please join us in wishing her a farewell from WXPR.

