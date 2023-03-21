What Katie Simonsen is listening to

Greetings and salutations, I'm Katie Simonsen, one of the Wednesday evening hosts on the Northwoods Cafe. Like many, I am a transplant to the area and also like many was pleasantly surprised to find such a fun and vibrant local radio station right here in the Northwoods! I started volunteering for the station in about 2007 answering phones for the pledge drive and have never looked back.

As far as what I'm listening to now, I love finding emerging artists and sounds. I am currently rotating among some of my favorite releases from the last couple of years including Danielle Ponder, Jack White, Black Keys, Trampled by Turtles, Ondara, Andrew Bird, Shakey Graves, Fantastic Negrito, Ghost Wolves, Bleachers, Caamp, This is the Kit, Bodeans, Maggie Rogers, Bones of JR Jones, Arlo Parks, and so many more. I hope you can stop by the Northwoods Cafe soon, I'd love to share an evening of music with you!