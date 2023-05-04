Queer Youth Resilience & Mental Health
Wednesday, May 17th at 3pm on WXPR
Every day, queer teens and young adults are challenged by the politicization of gender identity and sexual orientation and the rise in anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination. And the mental health consequences are alarming. A staggering 45 percent of LGBTQ+ youth 13 through 24 report to have seriously considered suicide, and 14 percent have tried to hurt themselves, according to a 2022 report from The Trevor Project. Considering LGBTQ+ youth face continued fights around their identity, what are mental health concerns specific to queer youth? And what support is necessary for LGBTQ+ teens and young adults to best take care of their well-being amid a national political climate that’s working against them?
Join Call to Mind host Kimberly Adams for Queer Youth Resilience & Mental Health, a one-hour broadcast special.
Call to Mind’s broadcast specials explore an emerging area of understanding in mental health and share new knowledge to empower people to engage in their well-being. All Call to Mind programs are produced with a focus on identity representation.