What Ron Knoll is listening to

My name is Radio Ron and I am one of the four regular blues hosts at WXPR and I love my job. I joined the WXPR team back in 2013 on a whim after meeting with Walt, the operations manager who talked me into doing it after I had stopped in to see the new studio building. I started out by subbing for afternoon hosts when the program was “Your Favorites” and it was so fun to do. Eventually I was given a regular time slot and also some subbing for other shows like “Sunday Jazz” and “Blues Friday”. When an opening for a regular assignment to do the blues show came up, I was happy to volunteer as this was becoming my favorite music genre.

I fortunately grew in a family that loved listening to music. Mom and Dad loved their big band, swing era, Hawaiian, gypsy swing and country to name a few. I think I was still in grammar school when rock and roll was becoming popular. What a great time to be alive and to really dig learning to do the jitterbug taught by the gals in my neighborhood. What fun and what great music was coming on stream.

Today I still enjoy listening to many genres of music. I particularly like the music programming on WXPR and on WDCB, my local public radio station coming out of the College of DuPage, who incidentally plays 11 hours of blues every Saturday night. I listen to lots of blues and my favorite artists include Albert King, Albert Collins, Eric Clapton, BB King, The Jimmys, Robert Cray and many, many others.