The Foxgloves: Live From the White Pine
The Foxgloves are an all-female band with songs you won’t be able to stop humming. Their engaging presence, rich instrumentation, compelling storytelling songwriting, four-part harmonies, and creatively reimagined covers render them a force to be reckoned with. This powerful band is making moves you’ll want to witness. A little bit of country, a little bit of folk, a little bit of classical, and a whole lot of heart — your toes will tap of their own accord.
Members (pictured left to right):
- Nyssa Krause - Bass
- Maura Dunst - Vocals/Fiddle/Mandolin/Guitar
- Liz DeYoe - Guitar
- Steph Snow - Vocals/Ukulele/Banjolele/Washboard
- Nikki Lemire - Vocals/Harp/Autoharp
- Sara Tinklenberg - Vocals/Percussion