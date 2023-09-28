© 2023 WXPR
Learn more about WXPR hosts and the music they've been listening to recently.

What Mark Kaetzer is listening to

By Mark Kaetzer
Published September 28, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT

Hi All. I am Mark Kaetzer or on air Mr. Mark. (I go by this because it is awkward to say the consecutive "K" sounds without sounding like my words are slurring.) I began listening to WXPR when we bought lake property in Harshaw 22 years ago. I have always been impressed with the wide range of music the station offers. It is so refreshing in this Sirius and XM Radio world we live in. I recently retired after teaching Theatre & Speech for 34 years. Volunteering as a host is a wonderful creative outlet, and I wish I could do it more but I am not in the Northwoods on a consistent basis. So, subbing on Northwoods Cafe & Crossroads Cafe scratches that itch for the time being.

Some of the music/artists I am listening to currently are: Marian McPartland, Depeche Mode & Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers.

See You On The Radio,

Mark Kaetzer
