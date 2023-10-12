What Craig Harrison is listening to

Hi I`m Craig Harrison, your Thursday night host for Northwoods Cafe. I`ve been playing music on WXPR for over 15 years and it has been one of the best experiences of my life! It has given me the opportunity and motivation to discover new music and I never cease to be amazed by the quality and quantity of releases coming from young artists and those previously unknown to me. Country music is changing and becoming more popular among a wider audience of music lovers. Categories and boundaries are breaking down and that`s a good thing. I`m listening to Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, Charley Crockett. Kasey Musgraves, Rattlesnake Milk, Eilen Jewell, Slocan Ramblers among many others. I`ve recently discovered Caamp, Terry Allen and the Panhandle Mystery Band, Spoon, Empty Pockets, The Cactus Blossoms, Ondara and Early James. You might even hear some Neil Young, Grateful Dead or Rolling Stones. On and on it goes. It`s out there; let me help you find it!

I`m looking forward to seeing you on the radio soon!