Thursday, November 23 from 11am-1pm

Tune in to WXPR from 11am-1pm on Thursday, November 23, for this Thanksgiving favorite!

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.

Guests include chef Kristen Kish, Top Chef’s newest judge, Michigan chef and award-winning writer Abra Berens author of Pulp, A Practical Guide to Cooking with Fruit, Jocelyn Delk Adams of Grandbaby Cakes, and Dan Pelosi aka “GrossyPelosi” the exuberant author of Let’s Eat, 101 Recipes to Fill Your Heart and Home.

