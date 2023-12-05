What Tim Murphy is listening to

Hi, my name is Tim Murphy. I am a host on Crossroads Café since February 2023 primarily filling in for regularly scheduled hosts. I was recommended by veteran host, Randy Burl. Growing up in the 60’s, I was influenced by my two older brothers. My music tastes range from Rock to Blues to Folk song writers. You can hear Mark Knopfler, Ry Cooder, John Hiatt, Jonny Lang, Jack White, K.D. Lang, Nathaniel Rateliff and Jason Isbell regularly on my shows. What was missing was a fair balance of female artists. Thanks to an extensive library at the WXPR studio, I learned of and now enjoy the music of Shelby Lynne, Ana Papovic, The Highwomen, Deborah Coleman, Lake St. Dive and many more.

This station, WXPR, has been important to me even before we moved into the area. For years, I would spend time in Vilas County, and when inside, we were listening to WXPR. I was thrilled to tune into the station when we moved to Merrill. Like many of the veteran hosts, more Bluegrass is also on my playlists. A tip of the hat to the Bluegrass Saturday hosts.

I am also involved with Project North, a WXPR partnering event with ArtStart. I am currently a day sponsor and encourage all who enjoy the many benefits of WXPR to become sustaining members!