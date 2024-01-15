Wind chill advisory issued, some classes delayed

Bitterly cold temperatures and a bit of wind have created dangerous conditions and resulted in some school delays.

The following school districts have delayed classes for Monday.

Crandon: 2 hour delay

Goodman-Armstrong Creek: 2 hour delay

Laona: 2 hour delay

Wabeno: 2 hour delay

Gogebic Community College: classes delayed, opening at 10:00 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory covering the WXPR listening area.



...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills of 20 to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST today. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.