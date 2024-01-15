© 2024 WXPR
Wind chill advisory issued, some classes delayed

National Weather Service
publishedDateHeading January 15, 2024 at 6:37 AM CST
Bitterly cold temperatures and a bit of wind have created dangerous conditions and resulted in some school delays.

The following school districts have delayed classes for Monday.

Crandon: 2 hour delay

Goodman-Armstrong Creek: 2 hour delay

Laona: 2 hour delay

Wabeno: 2 hour delay

Gogebic Community College: classes delayed, opening at 10:00 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory covering the WXPR listening area.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills of 20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
  Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST today.
  For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to noon
  CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
  skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
